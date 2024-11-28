Elite Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.