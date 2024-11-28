Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Trimmed by Wishbone Management LP

Wishbone Management LP lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 25.7% of Wishbone Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wishbone Management LP owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $71,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,753,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $402.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.02 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

