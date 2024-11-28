Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 12,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 5,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $891,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

