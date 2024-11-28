Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,115 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

