Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Electrolux Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

