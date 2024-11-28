Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eiffage Price Performance
Shares of EFGSY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.
About Eiffage
