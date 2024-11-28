Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of EFGSY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Get Eiffage alerts:

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.