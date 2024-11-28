easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider David Robbie Acquires 7,404 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider David Robbie purchased 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £40,722 ($51,625.25).

easyJet Trading Up 3.2 %

EZJ opened at GBX 555.40 ($7.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 404.70 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 517.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 482.30.

easyJet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is 1,020.41%.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

