Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,495 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 471,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,208,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.