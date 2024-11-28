Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 71,216 Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.26% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 545,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Up 1.9 %

SRI opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.36. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Stoneridge’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRI

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.