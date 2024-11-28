Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $859,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

