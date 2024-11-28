Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $992,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $416.09 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.69 and its 200-day moving average is $358.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

