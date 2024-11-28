Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,407 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,375.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 160,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

