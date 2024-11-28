Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in XPO were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 125.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in XPO by 595.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $156.85.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

