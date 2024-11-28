DRW Securities LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the first quarter worth about $861,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,411 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kanzhun by 128.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Kanzhun Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

