DRW Securities LLC Takes $161,000 Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BRP by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

