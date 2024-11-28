DRW Securities LLC Invests $289,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 216.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after acquiring an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5,396.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $970,906.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,921,802.88. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,262 shares of company stock worth $85,515,902 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

DASH stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of -395.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

