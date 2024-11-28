DRW Securities LLC Has $213,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

