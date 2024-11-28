DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,104 ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVXY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 281.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,170,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,447,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

SVXY stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

