Donald B. Olsen Sells 30,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 625,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,106.59. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cricut by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

