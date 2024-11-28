Donald B. Olsen Sells 30,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 625,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,106.59. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cricut stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cricut by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

