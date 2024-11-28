DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,265.60. This represents a 31.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 277,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

