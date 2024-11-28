DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,265.60. This represents a 31.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.