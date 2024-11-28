Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Adam Winslow Purchases 94 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow purchased 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($189.48).

Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Adam Winslow bought 89 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($190.68).

On Friday, September 27th, Adam Winslow purchased 81 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($191.00).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DLG traded up GBX 65.70 ($0.83) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 224.40 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 20,212,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,565. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,608.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

