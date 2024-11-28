Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Adam Winslow Purchases 94 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow purchased 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($189.48).
Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Adam Winslow bought 89 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($190.68).
- On Friday, September 27th, Adam Winslow purchased 81 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($191.00).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
DLG traded up GBX 65.70 ($0.83) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 224.40 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 20,212,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,565. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.63.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
