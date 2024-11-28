Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.97 and last traded at $193.61, with a volume of 1074304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

