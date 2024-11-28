DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.6-4.2% yr/yr to ~$13.45-13.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.28 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.650-13.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $120.39 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

