Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,440. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after purchasing an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

