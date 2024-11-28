Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Melius Research Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Melius Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Melius Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

NYSE DELL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

