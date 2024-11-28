De Lisle Partners LLP Takes $10.16 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 1.6% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,037 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 672,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 194.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 502,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

