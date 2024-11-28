De Lisle Partners LLP Purchases 6,486 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

GEOS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.09.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

