De Lisle Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.85% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

EVBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

