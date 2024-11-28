De Lisle Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 1.55% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $39,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

ESP opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESP

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.