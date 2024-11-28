De Lisle Partners LLP Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MarineMax by 45.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

