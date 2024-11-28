De Lisle Partners LLP Has $3.86 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 192.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 7,668.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $4,907,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 315.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 5,296,900.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.89.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

