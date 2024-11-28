De Lisle Partners LLP Buys 7,000 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.27% of CVR Partners worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAN. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of UAN stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 23,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $1,644,051.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,755.52. The trade was a 75.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,792 shares of company stock worth $4,551,843.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

