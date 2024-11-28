De Lisle Partners LLP Buys 4,843 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

CFBK stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $143.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

