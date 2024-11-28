De Lisle Partners LLP Boosts Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of THO opened at $111.13 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.