David Gallop Acquires 37,383 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider David Gallop acquired 37,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$19,812.99 ($12,865.58).

David Gallop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, David Gallop acquired 50,632 shares of Tabcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$19,746.48 ($12,822.39).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is -1.67%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

