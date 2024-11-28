David Di Pilla Sells 363,950 Shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla sold 363,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$445,110.85 ($289,033.02).

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Di Pilla sold 400,000 shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.82), for a total value of A$502,400.00 ($326,233.77).

On Thursday, October 24th, David Di Pilla sold 32,000,000 shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.81), for a total value of A$40,000,000.00 ($25,974,025.97).

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

