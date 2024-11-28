Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 16,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 6,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Darelle Online Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$369,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.15.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

