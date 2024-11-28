Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,097,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148,251 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.71% of Danaher worth $1,417,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

DHR opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day moving average is $259.66. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.