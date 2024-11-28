Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,695,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day moving average is $259.66.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

