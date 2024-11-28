Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.