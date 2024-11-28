Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 41,056 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

HBAN stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

