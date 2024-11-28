Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ameresco worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,821,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Ameresco Stock Up 8.9 %

Ameresco stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

