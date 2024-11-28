Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $4,073,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

