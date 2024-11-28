Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $376.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

