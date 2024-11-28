Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 23,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

