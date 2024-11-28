Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 2,005 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $485.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.07 and its 200 day moving average is $423.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.