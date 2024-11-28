Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 15,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 179.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.13 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.