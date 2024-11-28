Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $377,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,517,157.87. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $678,764 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

VRSK stock opened at $294.56 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $296.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.