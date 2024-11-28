Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,400 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.9 %

MSTR stock opened at $388.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.