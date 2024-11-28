D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $169.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

